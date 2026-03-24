Skechers Athlete Matt Fitzpatrick Wins Third PGA Tour Victory at Valspar Championship

Elite golfer and Skechers athlete Matt Fitzpatrick captured his third career PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Florida. Competing in Skechers Blade GF golf shoes and Skechers Performance apparel, Fitzpatrick captured the title against a competitive field. With an exciting single-stroke victory at the end marked by his first-ever birdie on the legendary 18th hole, Fitzpatrick marked another career milestone while showcasing the performance and comfort of Skechers Golf on one the Tour’s most challenging courses.

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“It felt incredible to secure my third PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship,” said Matt Fitzpatrick. “The Copperhead Course is a true challenge, so staying comfortable and focused is essential. The support and comfort provided by my Skechers Golf shoes and apparel made a real difference, helping me maintain my concentration and perform at my best throughout the tournament.”

“It’s been an exciting month for Matt Fitzpatrick, and winning the Valspar Championship tournament is a true reflection of his talent and determination,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Being part of his journey this season is an honor for the Company and inspiring for the design team as they achieve new heights and innovations in our Skechers Golf footwear. Matt’s win underscores how Skechers delivers our signature comfort that performs which helps elevate any golfer’s game, no matter where they play.”

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The following year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved 11 wins on the European Tour, including his most recent victory at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship. He now holds three PGA Tour wins, highlighted by his first major championship title in June 2022 at the U.S. Open and his latest triumph at the 2026 Valspar Championship. Fitzpatrick also played a key role in the 2025 Ryder Cup, contributing to Team Europe’s success.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers Golf pros that now includes Brooke Henderson, Bernhard Langer, and Max Greyserman—all wearing Skechers Golf footwear on tour. Football analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo also serves as a brand ambassador, wearing Skechers Golf footwear on the course and appearing in the brand’s marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable, and comfortable designs, Skechers Golf has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, soccer, basketball, and pickleball/padel collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company® include signature innovations such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, Skechers Arch Fit®, ULTRA GO® and Hyper Burst® cushioning. Beyond golf, Skechers offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in running, soccer, basketball, pickleball/padel and cricket.

Skechers Golf footwear is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, and select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contact

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

Matt Fitzpatrick, competing in Skechers Blade GF golf shoes and Performance Apparel, wins the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Florida. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar Company Logo