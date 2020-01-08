Six people arrested in connection to Labour antisemitism claims

Six people have been arrested in relation to antisemitism allegations within the Labour Party, according to London’s police commissioner.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick revealed today that files have been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to deliberate on whether to charge the individuals.

Dick did not comment further on the nature of the allegations or potential charges that could be brought forward against those arrested.

Speaking to LBC this morning, she said the files were submitted to the CPS in September last year.

She added: “Of course it is for the CPS to decide. It is a very complex crime type there is a lot for them too look at, and a lot for them to consider as to whether there is sufficient evidence for them to charge and whether it is in the public interest for them to do so.”

The police commissioner could not say if there was a rigid time scale for the CPS to make a decision on the arrests.

“Obviously the more complex the case the longer it will take. We would not expect a firm time scale in a case like this,” she said.

“They have a lot to look at.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission launched an investigation into Labour last year into over antisemitism complaints.

The investigation is concentrating on if “unlawful acts have been committed by the party”, steps taken in the party to try to address racism and whether the party has responded to antisemitism complaints in an “efficient and effective manner”.

They are just the second political party to be investigated by the watchdog, after the far-right British National Party (BNP) faced a probe in 2009 over not allowing non-white members.