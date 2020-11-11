Six London music venues at risk of ‘imminent’ closure

The music industry has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help secure the future of six grassroots venues in London that are in “imminent” danger of permanent closure.

Kings Cross nightclub Egg, Islington favourite The Lexington and Camden’s Spiritual Bar have been named among the capital’s music hotspots that are most at risk of closure.

The Post Bar in Tottenham, Windmill Brixton and late-night venue The Waiting Room in Stoke Newington are also on the list.

The venues are among 30 pubs, bars and clubs across the UK that were ineligible for or failed to secure a portion of the £257m emergency funding recently distributed as part of the government’s £1.57bn Cultural Recovery Fund.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT), which represents hundreds of UK grassroots venues, warned they are now at immediate risk of closure and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help secure their survival.

“Thanks to the efforts of music fans, local communities and the wider music sector we have raised over £3m in donations and have unlocked over £80m in government assistance to help stave off the imminent closure of over 400 grassroots music venues,” said Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust.

“We are now focusing exclusively on those 30 remaining venues which face immediate permanent closure.”

The lobby group today outlined a new phase of its campaign to save music venues, unveiling a new traffic light system across the country.

The 30 sites at risk of imminent closure have been classed red venues, while 273 at risk of closure before 31 March without additional support are amber.

A further 353 venues were placed on the green list, meaning they are considering safe until the end of March.

The MVT urged people to write to their local MP, council or local charities to help campaign for additional support for at-risk venues.