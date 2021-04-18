Six English football clubs set to join new European super league

Six English football teams are reportedly set to join a new breakaway European super league in a move that marks the biggest shake-up of the game in recent years.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs that will join the new venture, which has received roughly $6bn (£4.3bn) in backing from JP Morgan, Sky News reported.

The project is being launched as a new rival to the Uefa Champions League, which currently dominates European football.

In addition to the six largest English clubs, the new league is also set to involve Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

The long-rumoured move comes as Uefa finalises its own plans to expand and restructure the Champions League.

The plans have already sparked anger in English football, with Premier League boss Richard Masters writing to all 20 top-flight clubs to oppose the project.

“This venture cannot be launched without English clubs and we call upon any club contemplating associating themselves or joining this venture to walk away immediately before irreparable damage is done,” he said in a memo seen by Sky.

“We do not and cannot support such a concept. Premier League rules contain a commitment amongst clubs to remain within the football pyramid and forbid any clubs from entering competitions beyond those listed in rule L9, without Premier League board permission.”

He added: “I cannot envisage any scenario where such permission would be granted.”

The launch of a new rival league comes as a surprise move after the European Club Association (ECA), which represents 246 leading clubs across the continent, gave its backing to Uefa’s reform plans.

The Champions League revamp means the number of teams involved would increase from 32 to 36, while the group stage would be reformed to place all clubs in a single table rather than in groups of four.

Teams would play 10 matches each in the group stage instead of six and a playoff round would be introduced before the last 16.

Both Uefa and Fifa have previously warned that they would ban any players from playing in the Champions League or World Cup if they were involved in a breakaway league.