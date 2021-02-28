Six cases of Brazil Covid-19 variant found in the UK

Six cases of the Brazil Covid-19 variant, potentially the most dangerous so far, have been found in the UK, according to public health officials.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus and may be resistant to the UK’s two approved Covid vaccines.

Three of the cases have been found in Scotland and three have been found in England.

Two of the England cases have been found in South Gloucestershire, while authorities do not know where the third is after the incoming passenger did not correctly fill out their forms.

The two people who tested positive in South Gloucestershire were a couple, while the three in Scotland were not linked.

A search for the unidentified person is being conducted by NHS Test and Trace, with anyone who took a test on 12 or 13 February asked to call 119.

Public Health England is deploying surge testing in South Gloucestershire in an attempt to track down anyone else who may have contracted the Brazil variant.

Public Health England’s Susan Hopkins said: “We have identified these cases thanks to the UK’s advanced sequencing capabilities which means we are finding more variants and mutations than many other countries and are therefore able to take action quickly.”

