Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer has refused to sign a set of so-called London pledges drawn up by Sadiq Khan.

City A.M. exclusively reported last week that the mayor of London had asked the remaining three party leadership candidates — Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Nandy — to sign a set of six pledges aimed at improving the capital.

They included promises to “stamp out antisemitism”, lobby for central government to fund London transport projects and devolve more powers to City Hall.

While Nandy and Long-Bailey have signed the pledges, Starmer will not be putting his name to the mayor’s proposal.

A source close to the Starmer camp told City A.M. that he had been asked to sign hundreds of pledges in the first six weeks of the campaign, and that the shadow Brexit secretary would not be signing any more.

Richard Brown, deputy director at the Centre for London think tank, said Labour had neglected the capital in its General Election campaign.

“It is, therefore, a relief to see that London is being talked about positively in the Labour leadership campaign, ” he said.

“The capital needs devolution and investment to tackle poverty and inequality, both within London and across the country.”

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Richard Burge said: “There is a need to examine London’s role in supporting balanced growth across the whole UK.

“The capital and the regions enjoy a strong economic relationship and their future is intertwined; London is supportive of further devolution to the regions, but that process cannot pass London by. We are co-dependent and we should grow together.”

The six London pledges in full

Stamp out antisemitism within the Labour Party and stand up, both at home and abroad, for the values of openness, equality and tolerance.

Support the mayor of London to tackle air pollution, build genuinely affordable homes, protect the Green Belt and lead the drive for a carbon neutral London by 2030.

Commit to delivering an affordable, reliable and green public transport system in London, and to fight for funding for new projects like the Bakerloo line extension and Crossrail 2.

Give London more control over its own affairs under a Labour government — with powers to run suburban commuter railway lines, regulate the private rental sector and address the climate emergency.

Pressure the Government to give London’s public services the funding they desperately need, including more police officers on the streets, and to invest in youth services and sports clubs to give young people positive opportunities.