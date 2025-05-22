Sir Jony Ive joins Altman’s OpenAI in $6.5bn deal

OpenAI has announced the launch of its io Products, founded by former Apple chief designer Sir Jony Ive and Sam Altman, in a deal valued at $6.5bn.

The agreement brings one of the world’s most influential product designers into OpenAI’s leadership as the artificial intelligence (AI) company expands into consumer hardware.

Under the deal, OpenAI will assume full control of io, a company launched in 2024 by Ive and a team of ex-Apple engineers.

The acquisition follows a period of quiet collaboration between the two firms, and gives OpenAI a direct path into the hardware space.

Ive will take on “deep design and creative responsibilities” within OpenAI’s broader hardware initiatives.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the goal was to create a “family of devices”, designed specifically for AI, stating that current computing hardware is no longer sufficient to support the next generation of AI-driven applications.

“This is about reimagining what it means to use a computer”, Altman said.

He added that io has already produced a prototype device, though specific details have not been disclosed.

Ive, who played a central role in the design of the iPhone, iPad and Macbook during his three-decade tenure at Apple, left the tech giant in 2019 to establish his own creative industry, Loveform.

He has since worked with firms including Airbnb and Moncler. Lovefrom will remain independent under the new arrangement.

OpenAI previously held 23 per cent stake in io prior to the acquisition. The transaction will add approximately 55 engineers to OpenAI’s team.

The startup was reportedly backed by Emerson Collective, the firm led by Laurene Powell Jobs.

Apple shares fell more than two following the announcement as investors evaluated the potential competitive implications of Ive’s return to hardware, now aligned with one of the most prominent players in the AI landscape.

The move comes as OpenAI seeks to expand its influence beyond software and services, joining competitors such as Apple, Google, and Meta in developing hardware platforms that integrate AI at a foundational level.