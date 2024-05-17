Sir Elton John: Glastonbury and farewell tour helps singer rocket up The Sunday Times Rich List

Sir Elton John is worth an estimated £470m, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Sir Elton John is worth an estimated £470m, according to The Sunday Times Rich List. The Rocket Man singer came in at 291th on the annual list, up from 309th last year.

Elton John’s net wealth

Best known for his bedazzled glasses and hits such as Your Song, the British icon racked up millions in 2023 thanks to his headline set at Glastonbury and his five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which wrapped up last year.

The worldwide musical excursion was said to be the performer’s last ever string of concerts and sold 6m tickets, grossing $939m (£786m). Surpassed only by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

How did Sir Elton make his money?

Looking at filings from Companies House, the Sunday Times said John made a whopping £20m in 2023. The majority of this cash was said to be from music ventures.

The 77-year-old composed the music for the stage performance of The Devil Wears Prada, which opens in the West End in October.

Sir Elton John also hosts the Apple Music show Rocket Hour and sells a range of dazzling spectacles through his Elton John eyewear brand.

In 2019, the father of two collaborated on Rocketman, the box office hit which details his rise to fame and overcoming his addiction with drugs and alcohol.

John and his husband, David Furnish, also made headlines earlier this week when they announced a new exhibition of photographs at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The display includes more than 300 pieces by 140 photographers selected from the vast collection of the pair.

Sir Elton John began collecting photographs after getting sober in the 1990s. Tickets for the event which opens this Saturday cost £20 and feature snaps of everything from Marilyn Monroe to harrowing photography from the tragic 9/11 attack.