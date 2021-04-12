Sir David Adjaye's Lost House in Kings Cross sells for £6.5m

A property designed by one of the world’s top “starchitects” Sir David Adjaye, located near Kings Cross, has sold for £6.5m.

Lost House, listed in the top seven “most important architecturally designed homes in the world” by Architectural Digest last year, is a winner of the Royal Gold Medal, one of the world’s highest accolades for architecture.

The property, which was also featured in City A.M.’s luxury interiors and architecture magazine Living, is a 3,600sqft oasis filled with courtyards, sunken nooks and green spaces. A 60ft reception room encompasses the kitchen, dining and living areas, while the new owners can look forward to spending time in the cinema, lap pool and water garden.

A former delivery yard in the heart of the new Kings Cross development area, Sir David brought his trademark approach to spatial design and light to the project. The property also has design quirks including neon writing on one of the bedroom walls, bringing an upbeat, YBA vibe to the home.

Other domestic commissions undertaken by the artist include designing houses artists Chris Ofili and Jake Chapman, photographer Juergen Teller, and actor Ewan McGregor.

Other commissions include designing the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver. He is also the architect behind the striking Idea Store in Whitechapel, and was the subject of an exhibition at the Design Museum.

Guy Bradshaw, head of residential at seller UK Sotheby’s International Realty, sais: “It is not everyday that we have the opportunity of marketing a property of this stature. The UK buyer will undoubtedly have years of fun living in what can only be described as one of London’s most iconic homes. The house offers a true sense of escapism and as we emerge from the restrictions of the past 12 months, will also provide the perfect setting for entertaining at home”.

