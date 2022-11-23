Simpson’s Tavern raises £100k in crowd-fund amid ‘fight to preserve history’

Simpson’s Tavern has been closed due to a dispute with the City of London restaurant’s landlord

The Simpson’s Tavern has raised £100,000 from public donations, amid a battle to save the City chophouse.

Simpson’s, known as a City institution, was served with a winding up petition as a result of rent arrears accrued during the pandemic.

Its general manager Benjamin Duggan launched a fund-raising campaign in a bid to save the tavern, which needs £350,000 to survive.

The pub had raised more than £100,000 through donations, after garnering public support from big names including Nigel Farage and Giles Coren.

“During this dark period, the only light we can see is the incredible support we have received,” a statement on the pub’s Twitter account said.

Bosses said they were “staying in this fight to preserve history,” with the Cornhill tavern having a history dating back to 1757.

“It would be a shame for this historical carcass to sit empty for what we imagine would be a considerable length of time,” Duggan told CityA.M. earlier this autumn.

“I have so many regulars whose first lunch in the City was at Simpson’s. To have that rubbed away would be a real loss to the City.”

“There are so few places like this left – it’s part of the lifeblood of the City,” according to Giles Coren, The Times’ food critic and television presenter.

City A.M. has been unable to find a contact address for the landlord, a Bermudan-holding company named Tavor Holdings.

The crowdfunding campaign, Save our Simpson’s, can be found here.