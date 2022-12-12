Silverwood snags stake in shower gel maker Lush for £217m

Silverwood has acquired a 19.8 per cent stake in shower gel seller Lush as the investment firm says it is well placed for “generating new ideas to invigorate and strengthen” the retailer.

The London-listed Silverwood said the total consideration for the purchase of Lush sale shares sat at around £216.8m.

This would be satisfied via an issue and allotment of 228,212,632 new ordinary shares to Lush co-founder Andrew Gerrie and his wife Alison Hawksley for a 95p per share price.

Silverwood has also purchased 90 per cent of the total issued share capital for Japanese skin-care maker Sonotas Holdings, alongside all of the total issued share capital of Sonotas Corporation.

The Sonotas acquisition means £417,000 in cash and around £15.6m in Silverwood shares will be paid to the Sonotas vendors.

Both Lush and Sonotas were “tremendously exciting companies with a vast amount of growth potential,” Paul Hodgins, non-executive director of Silverwood, said on Monday.

Lush’s aggregated turnover was £408m for the year ended 30 June 2021, a dip of 6.6 per cent on the prior year due to the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

After a review of the firm amid the pandemic, Lush saw its core earnings increase £32.4m to £41.1m while profit before tax hit £29.2m, up £74.4m on 2020.