Breaking News
London economy contracts

Silverwood snags stake in shower gel maker Lush for £217m

By:

Silverwood has acquired a 19.8 per cent stake in shower gel seller Lush as the investment firm says it is well placed for “generating new ideas to invigorate and strengthen” the retailer.

The London-listed Silverwood said the total consideration for the purchase of Lush sale shares sat at around £216.8m.

This would be satisfied via an issue and allotment of 228,212,632 new ordinary shares to Lush co-founder Andrew Gerrie and his wife Alison Hawksley for a 95p per share price.

Silverwood has also purchased 90 per cent of the total issued share capital for Japanese skin-care maker Sonotas Holdings, alongside all of the total issued share capital of Sonotas Corporation.

The Sonotas acquisition means £417,000 in cash and around £15.6m in Silverwood shares will be paid to the Sonotas vendors.

Both Lush and Sonotas were “tremendously exciting companies with a vast amount of growth potential,” Paul Hodgins, non-executive director of Silverwood, said on Monday.

Lush’s aggregated turnover was £408m for the year ended 30 June 2021, a dip of 6.6 per cent on the prior year due to the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

After a review of the firm amid the pandemic, Lush saw its core earnings increase £32.4m to £41.1m while profit before tax hit £29.2m, up £74.4m on 2020.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.