Signs of recovery in aviation as order book increases again

Boeing has snatched Airbus’s crown as the world’s largest plane manufacturer. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

ORDERS for commercial aircraft were their highest in four years in the month of April, new data released today has revealed.

More than 130 airplanes were ordered in April, hitting a high not seen since well before the pandemic.

There is now a backlog of some 13,000 aircraft that have been ordered but are yet to be delivered, a sign of the sector’s rebound and confidence as travelers release pent-up demand for breaks built up during two disrupted years of international travel.

UK manufacturers are bracing for a slew of orders after the Farnborough Airshow, one of the world’s largest showcases of aerospace technology.

Despite the uptick in orders, output from the aerospace manufacturing sector in the UK still sits around 40 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

The order book figures, compiled by trade body ADS, do suggest that that will pick up in the back half of the year. ADS boss Kevin Craven said the orders were a “very welcome sign of the continuation of recovery seen in recent months.”