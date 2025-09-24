Signal AI raises $165m as UK tech faces scaling challenge

Signal AI has raised $165m (£122m) in a growth equity round

London-based Signal AI, a risk and reputation intelligence platform, has raised $165m (£122m) in a growth equity round led by US investor Battery Ventures, giving the company a major stake.

The funding will support international expansion across the US, Europe and, the Middle East, whilst also funding strategic acquisitions and product development.

Founded in 2013 by chief executive David Benigson and chaired by Archie Norman, the tech firm uses AI to analyse billions of data points. Its platform has more than 650 clients, including Bloomberg, Uber and Diageo, where it identifies emerging risks, benchmarks against peers, and informs strategy decisions.

The investment comes as UK tech companies continue to face scaling hurdles, with domestic venture capital still limited.

Signal’s chief executive, David Benigson, described the firm’s evolution from a “garage startup” to serving some of the world’s most complex enterprises: “Partnering with Battery Ventures – a firm with a 40-year track record of innovation – will accelerate our global growth”, he said.

Signal AI recently launched AIQ, an agentic tool that allows executives to query risks, simulate scenarios, and receive actionable insights in real-time.

The firm also monitors fringe and alternative media channels like Discord to detect early warnings of cyber threats, disinformation campaigns, and other emerging risks.

Battery Ventures principal Collier Searle, who is joining Signal AI’s board, noted that the firm occupies a “differentiated and highly defensible” position at the intersection of AI, risk, and enterprise software.

UK tech faces hurdles

While the UK remains a hub for AI talent and innovation, domestic scaling challenges persist, with Tech Nation data revealing that 92 per cent of its scale-up cohort is already expanding internationally, highlighting the ongoing risk of British startups growing overseas due to limited local funding.

The government has pledged initiatives to modernise regulatory frameworks and reduce approval times using AI, but analysts warn that changes in tax and R&D incentives could still impede growth.

In the year to March 2024, Signal AI reported £23m in revenue and narrowed its pre-tax loss to £14m, moving closer to profitability.

The company had raised around $100m prior to this round, from investors including Aberdeen, Hearst, and Guardian Media Group Ventures.

As global competition appears to intensify, Signal AI’s funding shows investor confidence in risk intelligence as a critical enterprise service, while also highlighting the ongoing challenges UK tech firms face in scaling at home.