Siemens ups London Underground train production at UK facility to 80 per cent

Siemens is anticipating far higher production of trains for the London Underground when its new facility in East Yorkshire opens this Spring.

The German engineering giant is in the final stages of fitting out its new £200m train factory in Goole, which it has been prepping for production since receiving a £1.5bn contract to replace the ageing rolling stock on London’s Picadilly Line in 2018.

Siemens said it now expects 80 per cent of the Piccadilly Line tube trains will be produced at the UK facility, up from a previous figure of 50 per cent and representing a considerably larger pipeline of work.

The decision represents a significant boost for British manufacturing, with the facility likely to employ up to 700 people and create 1,700 jobs in the supply chain.

A substantial portion of the Picadilly Line order, for 94 nine-carriage metro trains, was previously expected to come from its factory in Vienna.

Transport for London (TfL) has said the new Picadilly Line trains will transform one what is one of the Tube’s busiest lines, increasing capacity by 10 per cent. The route is hugely popular in the capital, providing links to Heathrow Airport and the Emirates Stadium.

Sambit Banerjee, Joint CEO of Siemens Mobility, said: “For the first time Siemens Mobility will assemble trains here, in Britain. This is a truly exciting milestone not just for us but the industry and local economies as a whole.“

“And the fact that we will be increasing the amount up to 80 per cent of Piccadilly line Tube trains being assembled in Goole is a testament of our manufacturing capabilities.”

“We are proud to be assembling these trains here in Yorkshire, which will transform rail travel for commuters and visitors to our great capital city. These next generation of walk-through, air conditioned, energy efficient Tube trains for Britain will be put together right here by the next generation of engineers.”

Stuart Harvey, TfL’s Chief Capital Officer, said: “Producing more Piccadilly line trains in Goole will support local supply chains, clearly demonstrating how investment in transport in London benefits the whole of the UK. We have ensured that this development will not impact when the first train arrives for testing in London later this year, ahead of entering service in 2025, nor the planned timetable uplift in 2027.”

“Subject to long-term certainty on Government funding, the factory in Goole is also expected to deliver a replacement fleet for the Bakerloo line, which at more than 50 years old is the oldest train in passenger service in the UK.”