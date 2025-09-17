Shortage of skilled lawyers challenges UK life sciences sector

The UK market is experiencing a shortage of lawyers at life sciences businesses amid a growing need for talent to meet the rising demand for regulatory advice from businesses.

A report from recruiter Major, Lindsey & Africa highlights a lack of UK candidates with expertise in legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, intellectual property (IP), and privacy.

The Q2 2025 report, which focuses on science organisations, including biotech and Big Pharma, stated that there is a high demand for tech-competent, AI-savvy in-house lawyers.

This comes as businesses attempt to navigate new and ever-changing regulations surrounding AI, particularly in Europe with the EU AI Act. Others need more lawyers to understand the complexities of drug approval processes.

In July, the UK government unveiled its new Life Sciences Sector Plan, outlining an ambition to position the UK as a global leader in life sciences by 2030.

The UK already generates £17.6bn in direct value from pharmaceuticals, with a further £45bn in spillover from research and development; however, growth has slowed and investment lags behind international rivals.

Mounting pressures on in-house lawyers

The report highlighted the mounting pressures on senior in-house lawyers, citing turnover due to burnout, concerns over business viability, and limited opportunities for advancement.

However, this isn’t unique to this sector; it’s a common issue across all in-house lawyers. The workload for in-house legal teams has been increasing over time as businesses strive to reduce costs.

Read more Think twice before you take legal advice from AI

In terms of hiring trends, Major, Lindsey & Africa noted that the UK is focusing more on collaborative skills, cultural fit, and a candidate’s ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

And like their US counterparts, UK employers still prioritise diversity and inclusion in hiring, though it’s discussed less openly than before.

In-house lawyers are highly focused on career development, and the report highlighted that firms need to ensure they have opportunities for growth and a clear career path within a company.

And the pay packages for top general counsel talent remain competitive, often including equity, performance bonuses, and enhanced benefits.

The report predicts that, over Q3 and Q4, UK companies will likely continue to invest more in tech-savvy legal professionals.

As the life sciences sector cries out for lawyers, the broader UK market is experiencing a slow but steady decline in its job market, which has deepened even further, according to new official data.

On Tuesday, it was reported that firms have continued to shed workers, with the number of payrolled employees dropping by 6,000 in July, adding to a decline of 142,000 over the year.

According to provisional estimates, there was a fall of 8,000 payrolled employees in August. Despite that, the unemployment rate still stood at 4.7 per cent.