Oil giant Shell warns of earnings slide

Shell revealed that the increased UK energy profits levy and additional EU taxes will knock its earnings over the latest quarter by around two billion dollars (£1.7bn).

In May, the Government announced the windfall tax on the profit of oil and gas companies, with the new Chancellor announcing in November this will be hiked from an original 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

In an update to shareholders, Shell also revealed that trading in its chemicals business is expected to have been “significantly lower” in the final quarter of 2022 compared with the previous quarter.

