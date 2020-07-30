Shell escapes first ever loss following strong oil trading

Royal Dutch Shell avoided its first ever quarterly loss after strong oil trading helped offset a slump in revenue from its oil and gas operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell’s adjusted earnings slumped to $600m (£463m) for the three months to June, down from $3.5bn in the same period last year.

However, the results beat analysts’ expectations of a $674m loss for the quarter, which would have marked the first ever quarterly loss for the British-Dutch oil firm.

It also slashed the value of its assets by $16.8bn after lowering its short-term oil and gas price outlook due to slow growth in demand in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.