Shell announces pounds sterling dividend payments after oil firm slashes ties with Russia

Shell has announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments for its latest interim dividend.

The London-listed fossil fuel giant announced its fourth quarter 2021 interim dividend on 3 February at $0.24 per ordinary share.

Shareholders will be entitled to €0.2181 or 18.28p per ordinary share, providing they had validly submitted US dollars, euros or pounds sterling currency elections by 4 March.

Shareholders can elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash were converted from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over three dealing days between 9 March and 11 March.

The energy giant said the dividend would be payable on 28 March to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on 18 February.

It comes after the oil firm declared it would cease its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons – including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Shell said it was readying a phased withdrawal from Russia and would also not renew term contracts it has for supplies from the country.