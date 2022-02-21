Shares slump in mining companies amid fears of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Shares in London-listed gold mining company Petropavlovsk had plummeted 17.02 per cent on the FTSE 250 at close of play on Monday.

The miner’s operations are chiefly based in Russia, with its stock market performance rocked by rising fears Russia will invade Ukraine.

This would likely lead to heavy sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

US President Joe Biden has previously warned Russia will face severe economic penalties if the country invades Ukraine.

He has also suggested Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be approved by European regulators.

Meanwhile European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reveal on Sunday evening that Russia would “in principle be cut off from the international financial markets” and denied access to major exporting goods if the country attacks Ukraine.

Petropavlovsk is not only the miner to suffer from tensions between Russia and the West, with FTSE 100 names such as Evraz also dropping six per cent on the London Stock Exchange.