Shares in shipping services giant Clarkson soar after reporting profits of no less than £42m

Clarkson is reporting its 19th year of consecutive growth

Shares in FTSE 250 shipping services company Clarkson soared by 11 per cent today after the business said it had a “strong” opening to the year, and promised shareholders it would beat expectations in 2022.

The company expects to report underlying pre-tax profit of no less than £42m in the six months to the end of June.

The company’s broking division has performed particularly well, it said.

“While mindful of macroeconomic conditions, the board nevertheless remains confident in the outlook for the business and expects results for the year ending December 31 2022 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations,” it said.