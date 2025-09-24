Shared Ownership developers like Peabody are putting community first

Peabody’s shared gardens, gyms and public spaces encourage community

Ever since she moved into Peabody’s Motion development in Leyton, east London, Josephine has made a whole new and unexpected selection of friends. “I tend to spend the majority of my time on the roof terrace,” she says.

“It’s massive, we have drinks up there and even hosted a Jubilee rooftop party. In fact, I forged a friendship with one of my neighbours through our shared love of the roof terrace! Everyone here is really friendly,” adds the hairdresser, who is in her late-thirties and moved into the development in March 2020.

She’s one of hundreds of Shared Ownership property owners who have seen their social circles change and develop since moving into their new property. With so many Brits moving with the hope of finding new friends, the social layouts of Shared Ownership properties can be hugely important.

Shared Ownership with Peabody: residents will soon be able to hire a paddleboard, sailing boat or kayak

It is now common for flats to have gyms, lounges, garden areas and even rooftops that double as shared social spaces for residents to meet and mingle. As many of us explore new ways to get offline, put our phones down and connect with others in the real world, Peabody is one of the developers leading the charge in fostering new communities.

“While Shared Ownership is designed to make home ownership more accessible, we believe that our developments offer more than just a place to live. Generating a sense of community is key to this,” says Lisa Crush, Director of Sales at Peabody.

“Our approach to community development varies across our portfolio and can be influenced by factors like scale, location and the expected needs of potential buyers. The inclusion of spaces like cinema rooms, communal gardens and gyms can encourage residents to come together, whilst concierge teams can provide a friendly face to welcome residents home.”

Lisa Crush adds that she hopes “our residents feel connected to the wider community beyond their developments,” and says the Peabody team regularly look for opportunities to collaborate with local people, “whether collaborating with existing residents during the design process or showcasing local talent and businesses to prospective buyers and new residents.”

Buildings are carefully designed to encourage neighbours to engage with one another, and play spaces help families bond in particular. One example of Peabody putting community at the heart of their property portfolios is the Southmere development in Thamesmead. A joint venture between Peabody New Homes and Lovell, there are lakeside watersports, shops, cafes and restaurants within a few minutes’ walk of the new Shared Ownership properties.

A new public square in the centre of the development hosts regular markets and community events, working alongside the Thamesmead Arts and Culture Office. For example, residents will soon be able to hire a paddleboard, sailing boat or kayak from the new boating club on Southmere Lake.

Peabody’s new Chelsea Botanica development has communal landscaped gardens created in partnership with research from Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, with benches and huts placed throughout to encourage residents to get to know one another better. New friends are more reasons to consider a Shared Ownership property.

Meet Jack and Kerstin, in the photo above, who moved into a Peabody Shared Ownership home in the capital in 2024



“With a six-month-old and a two-and-a-half-year-old, we were ready to leave behind the noise of buses and ambulances whizzing by our old home. Our focus now is on greenery and good schools, as well as a convenient commute. We never imagined we could get so much for our money with Shared Ownership, particularly in such a great neighbourhood. That was really special for us – realising that we could gain so much in quality-of-life terms. The size and quality of the property were just superb. Everything was new and shiny. It felt surreal thinking that all of that could be ours.

“Being such a small development, Powell Road has a lovely welcoming feel. One of the best things is the bicycle store and lift. As any family with young kids knows, the amount of stuff you need to store is considerable, from prams to bicycles. Also, the lift is amazing as in our old flat we had to carry everything up the stairs. It’s also a dead end so cars can’t drive through. That means it’s calm and feels much safer, more residential and suitable for a family with young kids. We feel that difference every time we step outside.

“We didn’t get allocated an apartment initially. However, the Peabody New Homes team had already been super helpful at that point, and they understood all of our reasons for wanting to live at Powell Road. Fate intervened and when one of the original buyers dropped out, we got a call. We were overjoyed when we got the official allocation. Everything happened fast from that point!

“One thing to know: there is a lot of demand but that doesn’t mean you won’t get what you want. We weren’t allocated at first but after the first buyers dropped out, we were next in line.”

