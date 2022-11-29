Shaftesbury back in the black as West End landlord sees ‘rapid rebound’ in shopping destination

West End landlord Shaftesbury has swung back to profit as the capital’s retail heartland bounced back from Covid-19 disruption this year.

The landlord, which is set to merge with neighbouring property giant Capital and Counties next year, shared a £119.1m profit after tax in full-year results.

This was a strong come-back for the Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown owner, which had posted a £194m loss in 2021.

Profit was buoyed due to a £99.5m revaluation gain and improved net property income as the shopping destination saw crowds of tourists and Londoners once more. It booked a £196.9m revaluation deficit in 2021.

Its occupiers reported spending ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with average sales for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses now six per cent ahead of 2019.

While London and the West End “cannot be immune from the unprecedented range of challenges which are now dominating the national outlook,” top boss Brian Bickell said “their long-term prospects remain bright.”

A £3.5bn merger between Shaftesbury and Capco would create a sprawling real estate empire across central London destinations including the Covent Garden estate and Carnaby St.