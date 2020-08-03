Sewage testing for coronavirus begins across England

Sewage testing is being rolled out across England today as part of plans to get a “head start” on new outbreaks of coronavirus, following a sharp spike in infections.

Early on in the pandemic, scientists discovered that people infected with Covid-19 “shed” the virus in their faeces within hours of contracting the virus.

It is now thought wastewater sampling could provide a signal of a coronavirus outbreak up to a week earlier than medical testing.

Read more: Sadiq Khan slams ‘unacceptable’ London lockdown plans

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) today said the process has begun at 44 wastewater treatment sites across England.

A Defra spokesperson said the government was also working with relevant authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to launch wastewater sampling across the UK.

Environment secretary George Eustice yesterday said: “The aim of this new research is to give us a head start on where new outbreaks are likely to occur.

“Sampling is being carried out to further test the effectiveness of this new science. Research remains at an early stage and we are still refining our methods.”

The World Health Organisation has warned there is currently no evidence that coronavirus has been transmitted through sewerage systems.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson today said it could “potentially be helpful in helping us identify local outbreaks”, particularly at an early stage.

“That’s something that we will want to take advantage of,” the spokesperson added.

It comes as new cases of coronavirus in England have spiked for the first time since April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS figures released on Friday showed there were around 4,200 new infections in the community per day in England between 20 July and 26 July.

The sharp spike caused the government to introduce fresh lockdown restrictions in virus hotspots in the north of England last Thursday.

Read more: London’s bowling alleys, comedy clubs and arts venues slam fresh lockdown as life-threatening

People in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire now cannot meet other households indoors, in a move described by health secretary Matt Hancock as “absolutely necessary”.

Downing Street today said the government would take a “localised” approach to new lockdown measures, as the Prime Minister scrambles to find containment measures that will not further hamper the economy.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter