Severn Trent’s guidance unchanged following ‘strong’ performance

Severn Trent’s guidance remains unchanged following a strong performance in the period up to today.

Water giant Severn Trent announced today its guidance to deliver ‘at least £75m’ in customer ODI rewards has remained unchanged following a ‘strong operational performance’.

In the period to 2 February, the FTSE-100 firm reported that 90 per cent of its customer ODI measures remained ahead of target, including a 100 per cent registered on environmental measures.

“There have been no material changes to current year business performance or outlook since the interim results announcement on 23 November 2021,” Severn Trent said in a statement.

In the six months ended 30 September, the group’s financial results were in line with expectations, as it reported a £958m turnover – up 8 per cent – while profits before interest and tax jumped 13.8 per cent to £256m.

“We’ve made another strong start to the year as we focus on delivering for stakeholders across our region and delivering for customers in the areas that matter most to them, all while driving the financial performance of our business,” said Severn Trent’s chief executive Liv Garfield.