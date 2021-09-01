Severe shortages clamp down on UK manufacturing growth

Severe shortages of essential resources, workers and higher transport costs have compounded to clamp down on growth in the UK manufacturing industry, according to a closely watched survey published today.

The latest IHS Markit / CIPS purchasing managers’ slid to 60.4 in July, dropping from June’s 63.9 reading and May’s record high of 65.6.

Despite pulling back over the last month, the latest edition of the PMI shows the UK manufacturing industry has expanded for 14 successive months. A reading above 50 indicates a majority of businesses reported growth.

Scarcity of raw materials due to supply chains buckling under the weight of the resurgence in global demand as economies across the world reopen left manufacturers struggling to scale supply quick enough to cope with red hot demand.

“Raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing,” IHS Markit said.

A lack of available workers and intense skills shortages also served to curb manufacturers’ output. Labour availability was also knocked by the NHS Covid-19 app and Track and Trace officials telling workers to self-isolate in July.

Low levels of labour supply has been partly driven by concerns some roles may not be viable in the long term, prompting some workers to remain reluctant to leave furlough and return to or find new jobs.

Meanwhile, a shortage of HGV drivers triggered by stricter immigration rules after the end of Brexit transition period and high levels of EU nationals leaving the UK since the onset of the pandemic has resulted in logistics firms struggling to fulfill delivery orders.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “Although July saw UK manufacturers report a further month of solid growth, scarcities of inputs, transport and labour are stifling many businesses.”

Increased demand from manufacturers attempting to replenish stock levels in case of future Covid prevention measures has intensified pressure on suppliers of raw materials to scale production.

As a result, “the recent surge in global manufacturing growth has led to another month of near-record supply chain delays, exacerbated by factories and their customers building up safety stocks,” Dobson added.

Input prices soared over the last month as a result of demand for raw materials outstripping supply, with IHS Markit noting over 72 per cent of manufacturers registering an increase in input costs.

Latest official data from the Office for National Statistics shows CPI inflation in the UK is currently running at two per cent annually. However, higher input costs suggests manufacturers could start to increase prices for customers to protect their margins.

IHS Markit said new order growth remained strong, driven by improving confidence in the trajectory of the global economy, while exports rose on increased demand from US, EU and Chinese businesses.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM CLUB, said: “The details of the IHS Markit / CIPS survey suggested the reason for weaker growth lay with supply rather than demand.”

“New orders continued to grow strongly, but shortages of materials and staff and delivery delays meant manufacturers struggled to satisfy orders.”