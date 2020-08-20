Seven online jobs to consider this August

With a spate of redundancy and hiring freezes, and many offices likely to be locked up until 2021, we’ve seen a huge surge in job seekers searching for “online” and “remote” opportunities this summer.

Offering increased flexibility and the chance to work from home around other commitments, online jobs can be a perfect solution for a diverse range of candidates — from furloughed workers seeking part-time roles to keep them busy, through to parents and students fitting work in around other commitments.

The Adzuna job site has over 40,000 live vacancies marked as “online”, “work from home” or ‘”remote”. The common narrative is that these aren’t as lucrative as office-based roles, but if you strip out commuting costs, the remuneration balances out. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

Online tutor — average salary £20 per hour

If you have a teaching qualification, don’t let it languish when it could serve you very well as an online career. Virtual teaching and tutoring pays well, can be very rewarding, and has never been more in demand than it is now. Whether you’re helping students cram for their GCSEs while schools are closed or teaching English as a foreign language, online tutoring job vacancies are booming.

Virtual assistant — average salary £19 per hour

If you have good time management skills, admin or clerical experience and IT literacy, this could be the job for you. Virtual assistant roles offer good flexibility, above average pay, and right now there are over 100 live job vacancies up for grabs across the IT, sales and healthcare sectors.

Social media specialist — average salary £16 per hour

A fairly new career option, but if you know your TikTok from your Tumblr and have a knack for creating unique hashtags for Instagram, this could definitely top the best online jobs list for you. This job can easily be done from home, and companies such as Amazon, Asos, Greene King and Cancer Research UK are currently on the hunt for social media gurus.

Translator — average salary £16 per hour

With over 400 companies around Britain currently hiring for translators, this profession has largely been seen as “pandemic proof” with only a 10 per cent fall in hiring activity between March and April 2020 (compared to a 50 percent drop across other industries in the UK). French, German, Manadarin and Japanese translators are most in demand this summer.

Freelance writer — average salary £20 per hour

One of the most popular online jobs out there, there are 1,500 open vacancies in Britain for freelance writers at the moment. Medical writers, bloggers, CV helpers, content marketing executives and much more — a great side hustle or full-time career for the budding Shakespeares out there.

Customer service representative — £13 per hour

The pandemic has seen call centre workers carrying out their duties effectively and impressively from home, and this has triggered an increase in remote customer service hiring across Britain. There are over 3,000 remote jobs available in sales assistance and customer care in August 2020.

Personal Trainer — up to £45 per hour

Joe Wicks has set a trend this year, and we’re seeing a huge swell in virtual personal trainers and health specialists across Britain. The best of the bunch can demand north of £40 per hour, with specialists in distance running and nutrition demanding the highest rates of pay. If you have used lockdown as an opportunity to get into shape, why not share your experience with the rest of the world, and make some extra cash in the process?

Main image credit: Getty