ServiceNow, AND Digital and Salesforce crowned among best places to work in UK

The best place to work in the UK has been revealed as software company ServiceNow, according to Glassdoor.

Tech companies dominate the list of top 50 firms to work for, with 19 firms included in total by Glassdoor, which runs a job reviews platform.

ServiceNow was rated strongly by staff members who highlighted a positive culture, opportunities for growth, and excellent training, Glassdoor said.

The tech firm is one of 25 newcomers to the list, six of which made the top 10. Other newcomers to the list include restaurant firm Dishoom, fintech Wise and retailer Oliver Bonas.

In second and third place, AND Digital and Salesforce were also top choices, both lodging a 4.6 satisfaction rating.

Glassdoor’s rating is based on a five-point scale, with one representing ‘very dissatisfied’ and five indicating ‘very satisfied’.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer, said: “The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers.”

He added: “This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first. It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work.”

Glassdoor’s top ten best places to work in the UK in 2022 in full are:

1. ServiceNow (4.6 rating)

2. AND Digital (4.6)

3. Salesforce (4.6)

4. Immediate Media Company (4.5)

5. Abcam (4.5)

6. McKinsey & Company (4.5)

7. Adobe (4.5)

8. VMware (4.5)

9. Arm (4.5)

10. Meta (4.5)