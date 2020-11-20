Bullying inquiry head quits as Johnson sides with Patel

Senior civil servant and independent adviser to Boris Johnson Sir Alex Allan has resigned following publication of his report that found Priti Patel broke behaviour rules around bullying.

Allan headed up an inquiry into bullying allegations made against home secretary Priti Patel. His report found Patel broke behaviour rules, however Boris Johnson has since said he has “full confidence” in the home secretary.

The report said: “The home secretary has not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code… Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals. To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally.”

This morning Sir Allan has announced he was resigning from his post.

Allan said: “I recognise that it is for the Prime Minister to make a judgement on whether actions by a Minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code. But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Code.”

Earlier today Boris Johnson told the government he has full confidence in Patel and judges that she did not breach the ministerial code.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Home Secretary and considers this matter now closed,” the government said in a statement, following the publication of findings into Patel’s conduct.

“The Prime Minister’s judgement is that the Ministerial Code was not breached.”

The Cabinet Office began an inquiry into her conduct after Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior Home Office official, resigned in February. Philip – who is suing for constructive dismissal – alleged staff felt that Patel had “created fear”.

The home secretary has always denied bullying allegations.

Following the publication of the report Patel said: “I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone. I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda.”