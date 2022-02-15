See for yourself: Videos show Russian army closing in on Ukraine border amid warning invasion may start tomorrow

The build-up of Russian armed forces approaching the Ukrainian border is in full swing, according to various media reports overnight.

This includes submarines, landing ships in the Black Sea as well as tanks and howitzers, according to CNN. The news channel geolocated and authenticated a range of social media videos.

A number of videos were posted by authorities, although most were published via TikTok and YouTube.

The following videos were shot around 15 miles from the Ukrainian-Russian border, close to the town of Sereteno, according to CNN. They show moving tanks rolling through the region in the direction of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government believes an invasion may start as early as 16 February, which is tomorrow.

Zelensky, who had a career as a comedian before becoming president, reportedly wrote that the Ukrainian government was “told” that Wednesday would be the day of the attack as he announced a new decree to establish a national day of unity, increase funding of military service people, accelerate the development of defenses and create an information system to apprise citizens of the security situation.

According to the document, the decree would serve “to strengthen the consolidation of Ukrainian society, strengthen its resilience in the face of growing hybrid threats, information and propaganda, moral and psychological pressure on the public consciousness.”

Military equipment in Obtyabrskiy, Belgorod Oblast. pic.twitter.com/CZZcb2j5fP — Michael Sheldon (@Michael1Sheldon) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”.

When asked if she was worried about the prospect of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, Ms Truss told Sky News: “I’m very worried about the situation.

“We could be on the brink of a war in Europe, which would have severe consequences not just for the people of Russia and Ukraine, but also for the broader security of Europe,” Truss said.

“There is still time for Vladimir Putin to step away from the brink. But there is only a limited amount of time for him to do that.”

Further south, close to the city of Voronezh, CNN reports “it is getting pretty crowded” with a large group of tanks and infantry vehicles arriving in recent days. According to analysts they are reportedly part of the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army.

It looks like another huge amount of Russian military equipment arrived at the Maslovka train station in Voronezh if that is a recent video..pic.twitter.com/CvIXw5CnPP — marqs (@MarQs__) February 11, 2022