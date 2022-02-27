Google blocks downloads of Russian broadcaster RT in Ukraine

The RT logo displayed in its office on December 6, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is a state-funded TV network that produces news content in English and several other languages. The network insists it is no different from other global broadcasters, like the BBC, albeit one that offers alternative views to the mainstream Western media. Western governments, however, see the network as an instrument of the Russian government. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Google has banned downloads of Russian broadcaster RT’s mobile app on Ukrainian territory, the state-owned media outlet said on Sunday.

The move comes at the request of officials in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, Reuters first reported.

Google halted RT and other channels from receiving money for ads of their websites, apps and YouTube videos on Saturday.

Meta-owned Facebook also said earlier this weekend that it had refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned news organisations.

The Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor accused Facebook of violating “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens”.

Roskomnadzor also demanded Facebook lift the restrictions on its state news agency RIA, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. Nonetheless, Meta had “ignored” these requests, according to the BBC.

The moves from Big Tech saw the Kremlin yesterday block Twitter usage across Russia following clashes over “censorship”, with Facebook likely to face the same fate.

Twitter Support tweeted that it was aware it was being “restricted”.