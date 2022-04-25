Watch the moment a Russian oil depot 100km from Ukraine border is engulfed in flames

Screenshots from twitter of the reported inferno

Videos shared on social media show the moment a Russian oil depot north of the Ukrainian border was engulfed in flames.

Russia responded to the inferno in Bryansk, 100km north of the border, with state news agency Taas reporting on it at around 2am on Monday morning.

Space agency Nasa’s fire tracking site also showed two large fires at site.

No cause has so far been announced, but it is thought to be linked to Ukrainian missile strikes, as the two forces battle for control of eastern regions of the country.

According to the MailOnline, the fires raging were at the Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot and another unnamed facility nearby thought to be a military base containing oil storage tanks.

The sites serve as a logistical hub for Russia, who are looking to secure the area, including the Druzhba pipelines which supplies oil to the EU.

In another video, a column of emergency vehicles were shown.

