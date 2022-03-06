Crackdown on misinformation: TikTok suspends live streaming in Russia

TikTok have said it will be suspending live streaming and new content in Russia as the social media firm faces questions about the spread of misinformation.

However, the Chinese tech giant has said that the in-app messaging will not be impacted in Russia as the company evaluates its safety measures, according to reports from Reuters.

It comes as the social media platform, which is usually known for its lip-syncing clips and spoof videos, has slowly become the most popular platform for sharing videos and photos of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of videos have been uploaded to the app from across the world, according to a review by The Times, with The New Yorker calling the invasion the world’s “first TikTok war.”

This weekend, TikTok unveiled new labels for posts which will be placed on videos that are made by Russian state-controlled media accounts.

Meanwhile, YouTube said it would block Russia Today and Sputnik in the EU, while Twitter and Meta have opted for labelling content from the outlets that are Kremlin-backed.