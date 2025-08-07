Securing the Future: Zscaler’s New EMEA Hub Puts London at the Center of Zero Trust Innovation

In a testament to its commitment to innovative cybersecurity, Zscaler has chosen to locate its new European headquarters in The Royal Exchange in London. The state-of-the-art hub represents more than just a physical office upgrade. It is a strategic investment that underscores London’s role as a dynamic nexus of technology, security, and business transformation.



Zscaler’s new space is a step forward in its mission to accelerate the global migration to zero trust security. The centerpiece of this new hub is the company’s first Executive Design Center (EDC) in the EMEA region, a sophisticated facility designed to empower customers and prospects with collaborative tools to address the ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges of today’s digital world.





Working at the London office





“Zscaler’s investment in this new office reaffirms our long-term commitment to EMEA as a strategic hub for security innovation, talent, and customer collaboration,” said Brian Marvin, Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA at Zscaler. “We’re seeing a surge in demand from organizations in the region that are accelerating their move to zero trust security. As concerns around threat protection, data sovereignty, and operational resilience continue to rise, we are scaling our people and infrastructure to meet that demand.”



The new facility creates a bridge between Zscaler and its customers, enabling the co-creation of strategies to secure their digital transformation journeys effectively. From interactive workshops on AI governance to peer-to-peer customer sessions, the EDC provides an immersive, hands-on experience and allows customers and prospects to see firsthand how Zscaler technology protects some of the world’s largest and most complex organizations. It is designed for collaboration, creativity, and connection, equipping teams and customers to thrive in an era where flexibility and innovation are more important than ever.



London: A Strategic Cybersecurity Hub

While Zscaler operates on a global scale, the choice of London as its EMEA headquarters signals a clear acknowledgment of the UK’s position as a world-leading technology and cybersecurity hub. The city’s rich ecosystem of talent, policymakers, enterprise customers, and partners makes it the ideal location for Zscaler to widen its footprint and strengthen its regional strategy.



“The UK and London specifically is a place where we see digital transformation happening at pace,” noted Justin Brooks, Vice President, UK & Ireland at Zscaler. “It’s where innovation, security, and business leadership intersect. Being here allows us to work more closely with customers, nurture deeper relationships with partners, and collaborate on strategies that address critical cybersecurity needs.”



Zscaler plans to increase its UK headcount over the next year, hiring professionals across sales, marketing, solution engineering, cybersecurity analytics, and customer success. Importantly, the company aims to tap into diverse talent pools reflecting its commitment to fostering a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the UK.



Brooks emphasized the importance of this investment “Our UK team reflects our purpose: to secure digital transformation at scale. This expansion allows Zscaler not only to enhance its service offerings but to actively support the UK’s vital role in shaping the future of cybersecurity in EMEA.”



Lunch is served twice per week in the Zscaler office

EMEA’s Growing Importance

The strategic relocation to the Royal Exchange aligns with Zscaler’s broader vision for innovation and growth. With a larger space, enhanced meeting facilities, and vibrant collaboration zones, the office is a physical embodiment of the company’s forward-thinking ethos. The building itself is not only modern and adaptable but highly sustainable, reflecting Zscaler’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. By moving into this space, Zscaler is doubling down on its long-term growth strategy while staying true to its corporate values.



The EMEA region, which accounts for approximately 30% of Zscaler’s global revenue, has consistently grown in importance for the company. Over the past two years, Zscaler has expanded its regional presence by building out teams in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UAE, and strengthening its partner ecosystem with regional system integrators and managed security service providers (MSSPs).



Future-Proof Protection

As Zscaler enters this new chapter, it does so with a clear vision: to empower organizations with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world. From protecting critical public sector operations to enabling multinational enterprises to modernize securely, Zscaler stands at the forefront of cybersecurity, leading the move to zero trust architecture.