Second string Scan outstay stablemate in Goodwood Cup

Scandinavia won by over eight lengths at Newmarket last time.

GLORIOUS Goodwood is the place to be for the next five days.

The picturesque Sussex track provides plenty of top-class action, not least today with the Group One Goodwood Cup (3.05pm) which is a chance to see the best stayers in training.

Aidan O’Brien has won two of the last three renewals of this race with the mighty Kyprios, who sadly was forced to retire from racing through injury earlier this season.

However, as is so often the case with horses hailing from O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard, he looks to have found a horse capable of taking up the staying mantle in ILLINOIS.

After winning at Chester on seasonal reappearance in May, he was sent off second favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and ran a big race to finish second to a seasoned and high-class stayer in Trawlerman.

That’s by some way the best form on offer in this line up, and there’s no Trawlerman in here, so Illinois is the right favourite.

However, I can’t get excited about backing him at short odds, and instead, I’d rather take a chance on SCANDINAVIA being capable of toppling his better-known stablemate.

This three-year-old son of Justify wasn’t beaten far in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, running a race with plenty of promise to finish fifth, despite being posted wide throughout.

Since then, he has gone on to be a highly impressive winner at Newmarket, winning by over eight lengths.

The way he took up the running three furlongs out and powered clear of his opposition, suggests that he is an uncomplicated horse and a real stayer in the making.

Prominently ridden horses are often dangerous, and can prove hard to pass at Goodwood, and I can see that scenario materialising here if Wayne Lordan is positive in the saddle.

Throw into the equation that he is getting a stone in weight from his older rivals and it will take a good horse to pass him.

That’s where I’ll be supporting Scandinavia in the Win market, while I can’t see beyond the O’Brien pair in this contest and think it could be worth placing a World Pool Forecast on Illinois to chase his younger stablemate home.

Kinross is the main draw in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (2.40pm).

The eight-year-old has been a remarkable servant for connections and has won twice and placed twice in this race in the last four years.

He’d be a tentative pick to become the first horse to win this race three times, with last year’s winner Audience a potential danger if rejuvenated over this trip in first-time cheekpieces.

I’m happy to swerve the contest from a betting perspective though, and instead, my eye has been drawn to the five-furlong handicap (3.45pm) and the chances of JAKAJARO.

Owners Jim and Fitri Hay love to have winners at Goodwood and this horse looks well-handicapped off a mark of 96.

He got no sort of run at Ascot last time, finishing on the bridle behind horses when only beaten three lengths.

With more luck he should go close here and is worth supporting in the Win and Place markets.

POINTERS TODAY

Scandinavia (Win) 3.05pm Goodwood

Scandinavia, Illinois 3.05pm Goodwood

(Forecast)

Jakajaro (Win & Place) 3.45pm Goodwood