Second start could be second win for Five G Patch￼

Tony Cruz has always held Five G Patch in high regard

HIGHLIGHTING a 10-race card at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday is the TVB Cup Handicap (8.35am), worth over £300,000 in prize-money and run over 10 furlongs.

Heading the weights for this highly competitive contest is the John Size-trained Running Glory, who recently chased home Senor Toba in Group Two company over nine furlongs at Sha Tin.

It will be interesting to see how Senor Toba performs in the £2million Amir Trophy at Al Rayan in Qatar on Saturday.

This New Zealand-bred galloper is a course specialist, having won half a dozen times at Sha Tin, including a course and distance success against lesser company in May of last year.

His form reads well against this company, but the prospect of giving 15lbs to progressive FIVE G PATCH may prove beyond him.

Trainer Tony Cruz has always held this former Irish-trained galloper – who was two from two when known as Collins Street and trained by Joseph O’Brien – in the highest regard, and has always believed he would make into a Group-class middle-distance performer.

After winning with his head in his chest over the course and distance last May, the son of Camelot suffered a series of desperately unlucky defeats until Hugh Bowman finally got it right when winning again over the track and trip last month.

Now up in class with a six pound penalty, he will need to improve again, but there is plenty of confidence he will do so against these rivals who hold no secrets from the handicapper.

With Bowman unable to do the weight, Tony Cruz has called upon his old ally Matthew Chadwick, who has a good record in middle-distance races at Sha Tin, to take over the reins.

POINTERS

Five G Patch 8.35am Sha Tin