Second-highest Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after fall

A senior employee at the Swiss embassy in Tehran today died after falling from a high-rise building where she lived, Switzerland’s foreign ministry has confirmed.

An emergency services spokesperson told Iranian news agency ISNA that the staff member was a 51-year-old woman.

She was the second-highest ranked employee at the embassy and had lived on the eighteenth floor of the building.

The foreign ministry in Bern have said that the death was an accident but did not identify the victim.

“The FDFA confirms that a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal accident on Tuesday.

“The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family.”

The foreign ministry added that it was in contact with the woman’s family and local authorities in Iran.

Switzerland has represented US diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

