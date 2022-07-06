Second coal power plant to be kept on standby as winter months loom

Drax Group (Drax) has reached a deal with National Grid to extend the lifespan of its two coal-fired units in Yorkshire over winter as a back-up energy source, in case of a supply crunch amid escalating geopolitical volatility.

The decision was made at the British government’s request, with the units set to remain part of the UK power system from October until the end of March next year.

However, they will only operate if and when instructed to do so by National Grid.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the decision on Twitter and described the move as a “sensible precaution” with Russia cutting off gas to parts of Europe in recent weeks, raising the prospect of a supply crunch this winter.

We now have two coal plants available this winter. Negotiations ongoing with one more.



Today’s Energy Security Bill will accelerate reforms.



Tomorrow, we’ll announce the results of our biggest ever renewable energy auction – securing up to 12GW of new, home-grown power.



(2/2) — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) July 6, 2022

Drax operates two remaining coal units in North Yorkshire, which were initially set for closure this September.

This is the second coal plant to secure an extended lifespan this winter, with the Government reaching a deal earlier this month to keep EDF’s West Burton A Power Station online

There are currently three coal power plants operating in the UK, with the third being managed by German energy giant Uniper.

Kwarteng confirmed there are also negotiations over extending its lifespan

The Government has reverted to fossil fuels ahead of winter as it scrambles to ensure the countries has sufficient energy supplies in case of any supply.

It is currently awaiting a report from the British Geological Society on the viability of reviving fracking, and has committed to North Sea oil and gas exploration in its supply security strategy.