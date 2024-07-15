SEC ends Paxos investigation, marking a victory for the crypto market

On July 9, Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, received a “formal termination notice” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Each day, Coinrule will run through the state of the digital assets market for Blockbeat, your home for news, analysis, opinion and commentary on blockchain and digital assets.

On July 9, Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, received a “formal termination notice” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This notice signaled that the SEC would not recommend enforcement action against Paxos in its investigation of the BUSD token. This marks the end of a significant chapter for Paxos, which had received an SEC Wells Notice in February 2023, warning of a potential lawsuit over allegations that BUSD was a security.

Paxos was founded in 2012. It has since grown to become a leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform. The company’s journey includes a notable partnership with Binance to issue the BUSD stable coin in 2019. However, this important collaboration also attracted regulatory scrutiny. In 2023, the SEC initiated a lawsuit againt Paxos driven by concerns over BUSD being classified as a security. The SEC’s recent decision to drop the investigation comes shortly after the agency faced a partial defeat in a lawsuit against Binance, adding context to this regulatory shift.

Walter Hessert, Paxos’ head of strategy, expressed relief following the SEC’s termination notice. “The termination of this investigation formally is an enormous relief for us,” Hessert stated. This decision comes almost 18 months after Paxos received the Wells notice. The letter from the SEC indicated the completion of an investigation and the intention to bring enforcement action. In addition, the notice coincided with the New York Department of Financial Services ordering Paxos to stop issuing BUSD, leading to a drastic drop in BUSD’s market cap from over $20 billion in November 2022 to just $70 million as of today.

The implications of the SEC’s decision are significant. Hessert noted that operating under the cloud of a Wells notice limited Paxos’ ability to forge new partnerships, including one with PayPal. Now, with the investigation closed, Paxos expects to accelerate exciting business conversations. This decision could also have wider implications for other stablecoins and the broader crypto market, potentially easing regulatory pressures.

The SEC’s investigation into Paxos has ended, clarifying the status of stablecoins. They may not be considered securities. This supports the need for a clear U.S. crypto regulatory framework. After the SEC’s decision, many in the industry questioned the regulator’s aggressive actions. These actions significantly impacted companies like Paxos. While regulation remains crucial, an overly aggressive approach can limit innovation and growth in the crypto space.