Seagray Makes Acquisition of Foreign Exchange and Payments Firm Worldwide Currencies

Seagray today announces the acquisition of Worldwide Currencies, marking the first step in a deliberate strategy to build a diversified and integrated financial services group.

Established over 20 years ago, Worldwide Currencies has built a highly respected foreign exchange business defined by long-standing client relationships, disciplined execution and a strong service culture. The firm will now serve as the initial platform for Seagray’s broader expansion across complementary financial services sectors.

Former Monex CEO Nick Edgeley joins Worldwide Currencies as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of growth.

Nick Edgeley commented:

“Worldwide Currencies has a strong foundation and a highly loyal client base. Our priority is to build on that strength, firstly broadening our FX capabilities then investing in infrastructure, and ultimately positioning the business within a larger, multi-offering financial services group.”

This transaction represents the first in a structured acquisition programme designed to establish a well-rounded financial services group with multiple, interconnected service lines. Seagray’s strategy is to combine specialist expertise with scalable infrastructure, creating a group capable of serving clients across industries and economic cycles.

Seagray Chairman, James Campbell-Gray, said:

“Worldwide Currencies is an exciting first acquisition for Seagray. It offers a solid platform, developed over 20 years, from which we will grow organically while also seeking further complementary acquisitions. The team within WWC has a wealth of experience within this sector and we’re delighted to have Nick Edgeley as CEO driving the business forward.”

Seagray will continue to evaluate opportunities that expand the Group’s reach into adjacent financial sectors, with a focus on capability-led growth, operational resilience and long-term value creation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331759656/en/

Contact

Jack Rudman – CMO at Worldwide Currencies

Jack.rudman@worldwidecurrencies.com

07864934960

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This transaction represents the first in a structured acquisition programme designed to establish a well-rounded financial services group with multiple, interconnected service lines.

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