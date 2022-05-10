Scrap National Insurance hike to ease cost of living, says Khan

Boris Johnson did not introduce new measures for the cost of living (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

BORIS Johnson should cut National Insurance contributions in a bid to ease the cost of living, Sadiq Khan has said during a trip to the US.

The Queen’s speech, delivered today, did not include further measures to ease the burden of sky-high gas prices and the Prime Minister warned that “we cannot spend our way out of this crisis”.

Speaking in Silicon Valley, Khan told City A.M he would “without a doubt” scrap the rise in National Insurance.

He said: “You’ve got to be helping families at this time, there is no point saying jam tomorrow when they’re going under.

“Families are literally choosing between eating or heating.”

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak refused to bow to pressure and scrap the rise in National Insurance in his Spring budget earlier this year, though he did raise the threshold at which it would be paid in line with income tax or £12,500.