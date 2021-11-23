Scottish vaccine passport scheme will not be extended to cinemas and theatres

Cinema and theatre operators have breathed a sigh of relief after it was confirmed Scotland’s vaccine passport will not be extended to more venues.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Covid pass scheme would come to include negative lateral flow test results, as well as the option to show proof of two jabs, from next month.

From 6 December, unvaccinated Scots will be able to access venues already covered by the scheme, including nightclubs and large events such as some football matches.

Taking a rapid Covid test before socialising with family and friends over the Christmas period was “vitally important” in reducing the spread of the virus, Sturgeon said.

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson, said the news “provides some respite for businesses working hard to maximise trade across the festive period. “

He added: “The Scottish Government has listened and responded to the overwhelming evidence presented, which clearly demonstrates the damaging impact any extension of the scheme would have on our fragile sector.

“We all have our part to play in reducing the spread of Covid. Hospitality will continue to do its bit, keeping customers and workers safe, with many operators going above and beyond the Scottish Government’s baseline measures.

“The acceptance of a negative lateral flow test may help some businesses currently covered by the scheme. It remains to be seen what it will bring to those hospitality businesses in the late-night economy. “