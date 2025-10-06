Scotland can help power the UK’s fintech sector

With a highly educated workforce, lower operating costs and growing specialisms in fintech and green finance, Scotland can help power growth, writes Alastair King as he attends Scotland’s first Global Investment Summit

The Scottish writer Tobias Smollett once described Edinburgh as a “hotbed of genius”. From penicillin to the telephone to the steam engine, Scottish inventions have changed the course of global history. While we celebrate that rich heritage, I believe some of Scotland’s biggest successes are yet to come – provided we encourage capital to flow to the right places.

The United Kingdom’s economy showed no growth in July and, like the rest of the country, Scotland needs to unlock new capital to power its vital scale-up economy. I am pleased to see reports that the Treasury is considering a measure to exempt investors from the 0.5 per cent tax on buying the shares of newly-listed companies to boost British competitiveness – something I have been calling for. However, we can – and should – be doing more to support innovation. That is why, today, I am in Edinburgh attending Scotland’s first Global Investment Summit. It is an event that Sandy Begbie CBE of Scottish Financial Enterprise and I conceived last year.

Though my title is Lord Mayor of London, I act as global ambassador – or, as I put it, cheerleader-in-chief – for the United Kingdom’s entire financial, professional, legal and maritime services sector, wherever that service is rendered.

It is absolutely right that the United Kingdom’s two biggest financial centres – London and Edinburgh – should enjoy such a close, mutually reinforcing relationship. As the Partnership Agreement we signed with the Scottish government earlier this year sets out, our financial sectors “have more to gain from cooperating and coordinating than competing”. As a Lord Mayor of London with Scottish roots, maintaining London’s connections with other financial centres like Edinburgh and Glasgow is particularly important to me.

Created as a partnership between the City of London Corporation and Scottish Financial Enterprise, under the umbrella of my “Growth Unleashed” mayoral theme, Scotland’s Global Investment Summit is about showing the world that Scotland is open, ready and ambitious about building partnerships that deliver impact.

Scotland’s first Global Investment Summit is a chance for ambition

The Summit – which will be attended by senior ministers from the Scottish and United Kingdom governments, as well as the Governor of the Bank of England – will provide global investors with a unique insight into the opportunities that can be found in three of Scotland’s key growth sectors: financial services, life sciences and renewable energy.

Read more Whisky Business: Distillery tours saving the Scotch industry

With a highly educated workforce, lower operating costs and growing specialisms in key areas like fintech and green finance, Scotland is the most attractive place in the United Kingdom to establish financial services operations outside of London. The Scottish financial services sector contributes over £17bn to the economy, and supports over 150,000 skilled jobs.

Scotland has also emerged as a global leader in the field of digital health and care, with a life sciences sector worth more than £10bn to the national economy. Scotland is also driving forward the global transition to green energy, with a pipeline of offshore wind projects that have the potential to power 45m homes.

From US-headquartered Zero Avia locating its manufacturing facility for hydrogen aviation engines next to Glasgow Airport, to Japanese sub-sea cable manufacturer Sumitomo creating a factory in Port of Nigg, Scotland is already a hotspot for foreign direct investment – attracting 135 projects in 2024.

Yet there is no room for complacency. The Scaleup Institute estimates that, in Scotland, there is a funding gap of between £217m–£1.5bn for scaling businesses. Scottish Financial Enterprise has set out an ambition for the financial and professional services sector to grow its economic contribution by £4bn-£7bn over the coming five years, and attracting inward investment will play an important role in this.

Attended by a wide mix of international stakeholders – including representatives from governments, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers from places such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan and China – this first-of-its-kind event Summit provides an ideal launchpad to enhance the nation’s reputation further. By showcasing Scotland’s offer, we can unlock substantial investment, new jobs and economic growth for Edinburgh, Scotland and the whole of the United Kingdom.

Rabbie Burns famously said, “now’s the day, and now’s the hour”. Scotland’s Global Investment Summit will bring capital and opportunity together: securing Scotland’s reputation as a hotbed of genius for generations to come.

Alastair King is Lord Mayor of the City of London