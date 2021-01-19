Scotland extends lockdown until at least mid-February

Scotland has extended its nationwide lockdown until at least the middle of February, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The Scottish premier told MSPs that transmission of the virus appeared to be on the decline, but was still too high to lift restrictions.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon said: “The Cabinet decided this morning to maintain the restrictions which are currently in place.

“That means that the lockdown restrictions — including the strict stay-at-home requirement — will remain in place across mainland Scotland and some island communities until at least the middle of February.”

Current level four measures have been in place since Boxing Day. Sturgeon said she hoped schools will be able to begin a phased return to the classroom by the middle of next month.

Daily cases in Scotland peaked earlier this month, with the country reporting a record 2,649 cases on 7 January.

The figure eclipsed Scotland’s daily infection record during the first wave, which hit just 460 after Sturgeon was swift to enforce nationwide restrictions.

Covid-related deaths are yet to reach numbers hit in the height of the pandemic last May, and appear to be declining as Scots follow stay-at-home orders.