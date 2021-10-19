Scientists behind AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine start developing Delta-specific jab

A new version of the Oxford vaccine is reportedly being developed to specifically target the Covid-19 Delta strain.

The team of scientists behind the AstraZeneca/Oxford jab, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, has begun early work on the new vaccine with the goal of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed,” the Independent reported, citing a source close to the matter.

It follows the UK Health Security Agency on Friday saying in its latest ‘variants of concern’ report that it is tracking a new variant called AY.4.2, or the so-called ‘Delta Plus’ strain.

Positive Covid-19 cases in the UK have been climbing, however, deaths have decreased as the effects of the vaccination roll out take hold, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Hospitalisations also remain below second wave levels, the ONS added. Though there is a lag between a person becoming infected with the virus and being admitted to hospital or dying as a result of infection.

“Therefore, we might still see a change in hospital admissions and deaths corresponding to the recent changes in the infection levels,” it explained.