Scene looks set for Mullenbeg to prove she’s the real deal

Mullenbeg was very impressive at Cheltenham last time

LOOKING at the remainder of the Sandown card and the eye is drawn to MULLENBEG in the EBF Mares’ Bumper (3.00pm).

Her trainer Milton Harris is having a great season and has a live chance in next week’s Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with the Adonis winner Knight Salute, and he looks to have another good one on his hands here.

The five-year-old didn’t need to come off the bridle when winning on her stable debut at Ludlow in early January and then was similarly impressive when cruising home in Listed company at Cheltenham 19 days later.

The way she put the race to bed at Prestbury Park came in the style of a good horse and she should take all the beating again.

She wouldn’t have been without a chance in the Champion Bumper, so in much calmer waters against her own sex, Harris’ inmate looks the bet at 5/4 with Fitzdares.

In the following Paddy Power Novices’ Handicap Chase (3.35pm), I like the look of SCENE NOT HERD.

Charlie Longsdon’s contender has improved hand over fist this season winning all three of his chase starts and is now rated 22lbs higher than at the start of his campaign.

The most recent of those victories came in impressive fashion at Ludlow where he denied the hugely progressive Minella Trump a famous eight-timer.

Tomorrow’s race is a step up in class, but we don’t seem to have found the bottom of the seven-year-old’s ability and he’s more than worth a go in this valuable prize.

Longsdon has had a couple of winners over the past few days and this one can hopefully continue the good form at 10/3.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Mullenbeg 3.00pm Sandown

Scene Not Herd 3.35pm Sandown