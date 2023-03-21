Savaquin should Ensure a successful ride for Bowman

Savaquin is a two-time winner over the extended mile at Happy Valley

THIS could finally be the time to support the John Size-trained SAVAQUIN to score an overdue win in the Arbuthnot Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The six-year-old has not tasted success since April 2021 but, such has been his consistency, he is still racing off nearly the same revised rating that followed that success.

His consistent course and distance form is exemplary, with two wins and eight places, and only finishing out of the frame three times in 16 runs.

Although obviously a tricky customer to get right, his recent form suggests he is now at the peak of his powers.

His second to The Irishman over the track and trip last month reads as the best recent form on view, and the booking of Hugh Bowman is a major positive for a horse who needs to be delivered fast and late.

With the likes of front-running Telecom Fighters and Red Majesty vying for the lead, the pace should be sufficiently quick for Savaquin to make a winning bid for glory down the home straight.

Bowman has another chance of success earlier on the card, when he partners the down-in-class ENSURED in the Chancery Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

Bowman and trainer David Hall have been a match made in heaven this season, with 10 wins and eight places from just 43 rides.

This son of Sea The Stars has been matched against much better company than he meets here, notably when fourth behind Comet Splendido in a competitive handicap over the course and distance back in October. A reproduction of that form would be good enough to go close in this contest.

POINTERS

Ensured (e/w) 1.15pm Happy Valley

Savaquin 2.15pm Happy Valley