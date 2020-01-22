Two United Nations (UN) officials will today report that there is enough evidence to suggest that Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ phone.

The UN will call on both Saudi Arabia and the US to launch investigations after finding the forensic report credible, according to Reuters.

Analysis commissioned by Bezos’ security team concluded that a Whatsapp message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman included a malicious file that infiltrated Bezos’ phone.

Saudi Arabia has dismissed the report saying the accusations are “absurd.”

In a statement on Twitter, Saudi’s US embassy said: “We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out.”

Advisory firm FTI Consulting’s report found that huge amounts of data were exported from the phone a month after the video was shared in May 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Outside experts consulted by the UN agreed that the evidence is strong enough to warrant further investigation, Reuters said.

The UN’s statement will be delivered by Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression.

The two officials are said to be working towards a fuller report which they expect to deliver in June.

The alleged phone hack occurred five months before the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed after being lured to the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

The relationship between Bezos and the Saudi government has soured since early 2019 after bin Salman alluded to Saudi Arabia’s displeasure at the Post’s coverage of Khashoggi’s murder.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US concluded that the Saudi Crown Prince ordered the journalist’s murder. The Saudi government has blamed rogue elements.

In December a Saudi court sentenced five men to death and three men to jail for the murder, but exonerated the crown prince and his inner circle.