Satellite Vu teams up with SpaceX to launch thermal imaging satellite

Satellite Vu has signed a launch deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch the world’s highest resolution thermal imaging satellite in early 2023.

The UK space firm will be part of a ride-share launch on the Falcon 9 rocket, in one of SpaceX’s Transporter missions.

The mission will launch the first of Satellite Vu’s seven UK built satellites into a low earth orbit.

So far, Satellite Vu has raised £15m in Series A investment and has received three grants: two grants from the UK Space Agency and another from the European Space Agency (ESA).

The satellites can collect thermal data of the environment at any location on the planet and can also generate video.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) are building the satellites, which will have the ability to measure the heat signature of any building multiple times a day.

This will enable Satellite Vu to provide insights about building heat loss, giving an accurate image of where to implement energy optimisation investments, and potentially offer substantial cost savings to both the public and private sector.

Anthony Baker, founder and chief executive of Satellite Vu, said: “The world is struggling to lower their carbon emissions in order to meet climate targets, but through the data provided by these satellites, governments and businesses will be able to monitor their energy wastage and take action in order to make a tangible impact as we drive towards our collective climate goals.”