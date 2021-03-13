Sarah Everard vigil in south London cancelled over fears of £10,000 fine

A vigil for Sarah Everard set to take place in south London this evening has been cancelled over fears that going ahead with the plans could result in a £10,000 fine.

Reclaim These Streets had planned to hold a gathering on Clapham Common later today, near to where the 33-year-old was last seen alive.

Read more: Police confirm human remains belong to missing Sarah Everard

Organisers expressed their “disappointment” that attempts to work with police to ensure the vigil could take place safely did not work out.

The group tweeted this morning: “We have been very disappointed that given the many opportunities to engage with organisers constructively, the Metropolitan Police have been unwilling to commit to anything.

“While we have had positive discussions with the Lambeth officers present, those from Scotland Yard would not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place.”

They added that “in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight’s event to go ahead”.

Reclaim These Streets said they would “strongly encourage people not to gather this evening on Clapham Common”.

Instead, members of the public were urged to donate to a JustGiving page, where the group is trying to raise £320,000 for women’s charitable causes.

Their JustGiving page said: “We appreciate the outpouring of support over the past 48 hours, and we are clear that women’s voices will not be silenced, now or ever.

“We were told that pressing ahead could risk a £10,000 fine each for each woman organising. Even if we came to this amazing community for help in meeting those costs, we think that this would be a poor use of our and your money.

“We do not want to see hundreds of thousands of pounds contributed to a system that consistently fails to keep women safe – either in public spaces or in the privacy of their homes. Women’s rights are too important.”

Read more: Police officer arrested in connection with Sarah Everard disappearance taken to hospital

A High Court judge refused to intervene in the group’s legal challenge over the right to gather for a protest during Covid restrictions yesterday.

Everard’s disappearance on 3 March while she was walking home alone though Clapham has sparked wide scale public debate on women’s safety.

Serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was charged with the kidnap and murder of Everard yesterday.