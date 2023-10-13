Santa’s every little helpers: Tesco to recruit 30,000 festive staff

Tesco milk aisle: Britain’s biggest supermarket has put out 30,000 jobs for the Christmas period

Britain’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, is the latest retailer to launch a massive Christmas recruitment drive, as it looks for 30,000 staff.

The grocery giant said it was appealing to cash-strapped Brits, ranging from students and families, hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, to those who stepped away from work during the pandemic and want to return to the workforce.

It said among 30,000 jobs were temporary roles to help customers during the busy festive period, when there is increased demand.

Earlier this month Tesco raised its profit guidance for the year ahead to up to £2.7bn, as the Big Four grocery thanked a slew of price cuts for surging revenues in its interim results.

The retailer also promised an “affordable Christmas” for its customers.

This comes after Aldi and Morrisons announced plans to recruit thousands of workers ahead of the busy festive season. Aldi is creating 3,000 permanent and temporary jobs, while Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra staff.

Also recruiting for more workers are Royal Mail, which is seeking up to 16,000 hires to help it cope in the busy festive period.

James Goodman, Tesco People Director said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to boost their earnings over the festive period or who needs to find a route back into the workplace.

He said among the jobs available, included “roles working on checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store”